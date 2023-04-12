 
'Miracle': Missing woman found 'alive' in jeep

Two men rescue a woman from a submerged Jeep on the south side of Lake o’ the Pines in southwest Marion County, Texas, on Friday.— Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

A missing woman in Texas, United States, was found alive in a Jeep that had been submerged in the frigid waters of a lake in East Texas for hours — a development being deemed a miracle.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a woman who was reported missing for some time.

She was rescued by a local fisherman who sailed into a half-sunk vehicle near a boat ramp in Lake O’ the Pines, and immediately informed the authorities, but they were unsure if there were any passengers inside the car. Lake o’ the Pines is located 70 miles northwest of Shreveport, Louisiana.

When the police and wrecker service official began to pull the vehicle out of the water, they discovered a woman in the cabin who was still alive. The rescued woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was reported to be in good health.

Photos released by the sheriff's office show two men pulling the woman out of the water and into a small boat, with part of the Jeep visible above the water.

