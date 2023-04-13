 
Sci-Tech
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
TDTech desk

WhatsApp introduces search bar to make experience better than ever

TDTech desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

The picture shows a WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — Reuters/File
The picture shows a WhatsApp logo on a mobile phone. — Reuters/File  

Meta-owned WhatsApp is introducing a search feature that would allow users to filter app settings, making the experience more smoother than ever, WaBetaInfo reported. 

According to the app-tracking website, the instant messaging app is rolling out a new update called "search for settings" for some beta testers. 

If you want to check whether this feature is available on your devices or not, all you need to do is open the WhatsApp settings. In case you see the search icon, you can start filtering the app settings. 

Through this feature, users will be allowed to navigate through app settings to find a specific option. This would prevent users from scrolling through the entire list of options. 

Users can access this feature at the top of the settings section and can search for whatever they want from the settings. This feature would help save time and effort. 

Those who are with app settings and frequently modify settings can take help from this feature. This feature will be available to more people in the coming days. 

