time Saturday Apr 15 2023
Shaharyar Khalid

Tony&Guy opens new branch for Karachiites on Tipu Sultan Road

Shaharyar Khalid

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

The staff of the Tony&Guy Tipu Sultan Road branch posing for a group photo. — Photo by author
With Eid ul Fitr just around the corner, UK-based global salon chain Tony&Guy opened its new branch on Tipu Sultan Rod in Karachi on Saturday. 

The UK-based salon has over 680 branches worldwide, making it one of the biggest salon chains in the world. 

Deputy British High Commissioner Sarah Mooney inaugurated the new branch, which is the fifth overall in Pakistan and the fourth in Karachi.

Meanwhile, Tony&Guy has a branch in Karachi's Dolmen Mall, another at Clifton and a third branch at Bukhari Commercial Defence Housing Authority.

Deputy British High Commissioner Sarah Mooney talking to Geo News (L) and cutting the ribbon at the inauguration ceremony of Tony&Guy Tipu Sultan Road Karachi(R) on April 15, 2023. — Photo by reporter
Talking to Geo.tv, Mooney said it was a pleasure that the famous brand was expanding its operations in the country.

She also highlighted that the establishment of UK businesses in Pakistan would deepen the relationship between the two countries.

From hair cuts, styling, dying, skin care, bridal makeups, party makeups and all kinds of makeovers, the salon provides a wide range of services for both men and women.

Customers getting services at the newly-opened Tony&Guy salon branch in Karachi. — Photo by reporter
Speaking on the occasion, the Head of the franchise Saeeda Mandviwala told Geo.tv that many of their customers had been asking them to open a branch in the central or northern area of the city.

She said they had been trying to open this branch for about three years, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plans got delayed.

"Tony&Guy's KDA branch has highly trained staff and stylists. Some were even trained in the UK," Mandviwala added.

A customer is getting her hair done at the newly-opened branch of Tony&Guy. — Photo by Author
Talking about the price range of the services, and products at Tony&Guy, she claimed that despite the rampant inflation, they had kept the prices reasonable so that everyone could afford them.

Mandviwala added Pakistan was the first country in the South East Asian region to have a Tony&Guy salon, established 20 years ago in 2003.

"The chain also has a branch in Multan now," she concluded. 

A look inside the new Tony&Guy salon, Karachi. — Photo by reporter
So, Karachiites what are you waiting for? Book your slots at Tony&Guy's Tipu Sultan Road branch now, and look amazing this Eid.

