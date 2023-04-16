Multiple casualties expected after Alabama birthday party shooting

Police officers secure the scene after a shooting at TOPS supermarket in Buffalo, New York, US. — Reuters/File

Just hours after a deadly mass shooting at a park in Lousiville, United States that killed two people, another incident of gun violence was reported Saturday with multiple casualties expected as a result in a teenage birthday party in Dadeville Alabama, reported Fox News.

Currently, only a few details about the incident are available.

According to local officials, police are responding to the incident that occurred at a teenager's birthday party at a dance studio in the area of E Green Street and N Broadnax Street in Daleville Alabama.

This incident also comes days after a deadly mass shooting at an Old National Bank in Louisville that claimed at least five lives and left eight others injured.

The incident of gun violence took place at around 10:30pm when the police received reports of a shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville — a small city in Tallapoosa County.

Officials did not provide any details about the number of victims or deaths but a witness saw at least six people on the ground who seemed to be teenagers.

According to a witness, "the total number of victims was higher, including multiple people who died at the scene" — which is yet to be confirmed by the authorities adding that "white sheets were covering the bodies."

There is also no detail available on the suspect who reportedly opened fire at a teenage birthday party at a dance studio.

Daleville is a small city located about 44 miles northeast of Montgomery.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.