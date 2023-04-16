 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj trend at No. 1 with the song ‘Princess Diana’

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 16, 2023

The release of the song comes after Nicki announced the name of her new record label
The release of the song comes after Nicki announced the name of her new record label

American rappers Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj trend at No. 1 on YouTube with the remix of Ice Spice’s track Princess Diana. The song swept several charts immediately after its release followed by the release of the music video.

The release of the remix comes after Nicki announced the name of her new record label and confirmed that Ice Spice would be partnering with them. “Heavy On It is the label, and I’m proud to announce my partnership with the one and only Ice Spice.”

However, she won’t be leaving behind her old label to join Nicki’s, she will only be partnering with them for projects. It seems their collaboration is the start of their work together and a successful run too, as Princess Diana tops the U.S. iTunes charts.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Jessica Parker announces 'And Just Like That...' season 2 filming wrap

Sarah Jessica Parker announces 'And Just Like That...' season 2 filming wrap
Kourtney Kardashian witnesses her 'first' Blink-182 show at 2023 Coachella

Kourtney Kardashian witnesses her 'first' Blink-182 show at 2023 Coachella
Kelly Clarkson reveals reason behind the double release of her singles

Kelly Clarkson reveals reason behind the double release of her singles
Merriam-Webster confirms Jeremy Strong vocab

Merriam-Webster confirms Jeremy Strong vocab

'Game of Thrones' author spills beans on prequel title

'Game of Thrones' author spills beans on prequel title
'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers

'The Americans' star pulled drunken prank on writers
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn's £8.3M mansion purchase foiled by breakup
Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue

Ana de Armas gives a shout-out to Robert De Niro during ‘SNL’ monologue
'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

'Saturday Night Live' presents alternative to Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies

'The Acolyte' star steals lightsabers for selfies
Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio

Maisie Williams turns 26, jokes she’s ‘tool old’ to date Leonardo DiCaprio
Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue

Ana de Armas reveals 'Friends' helped her learn English in 'SNL' Monologue