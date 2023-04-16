Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj trend at No. 1 with the song ‘Princess Diana’

The release of the song comes after Nicki announced the name of her new record label

American rappers Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj trend at No. 1 on YouTube with the remix of Ice Spice’s track Princess Diana. The song swept several charts immediately after its release followed by the release of the music video.

The release of the remix comes after Nicki announced the name of her new record label and confirmed that Ice Spice would be partnering with them. “Heavy On It is the label, and I’m proud to announce my partnership with the one and only Ice Spice.”

However, she won’t be leaving behind her old label to join Nicki’s, she will only be partnering with them for projects. It seems their collaboration is the start of their work together and a successful run too, as Princess Diana tops the U.S. iTunes charts.