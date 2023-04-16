 
Sunday Apr 16 2023
Web Desk

Blackpink announces venues and dates for new concerts in North America

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 16, 2023

They will also be releasing a game of their own named Blackpink The Game
K-pop girl group Blackpink has come out with the venues and dates for their new encore stadium concerts in North America. The new shows will be a part of their ongoing Born Pink world tour.

The group will be performing at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 12th, the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on August 18th, San Fransisco’s Oracle Park on August 22nd, and the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on August 26th.

They just made history at the iconic music festival Coachella by being the first K-pop group to headline the event. The last time they performed at Coachella was in 2019 with stunning performances of their hit songs.

They will also be releasing a game of their own named Blackpink The Game for which they will record a brand new OST as well.

