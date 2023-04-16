 
Sunday Apr 16 2023
Kelly Ripa gives 'teary' goodbye to Ryan Seacrest

Sunday Apr 16, 2023

Live co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest moved to tears on a farewell episode of the latter.

Ever since you announced you were leaving the show, spring has never been better in New York," Ripa said.

The 52-year-old also opened up about his co-host's charisma led everyone to fall in love with him.

"I've been in love with you, but now everyone is in love with you," she added.

"You've given us a lot of laughs around here, but over the past six years, you've given us more than just laughs," the host said.

"I, for one, have grown accustomed to seeing your face every morning."

In February, Seacrest decided to exit Live With Kelly and Ryan after six years as host because of moving to Los Angeles.

"This is something that [Kelly] and I have been talking about for a long time, and it was a tough, tough decision," Seacrest stated at the time.

Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host," he said.

