Prince Harry witnessed 'supernatural' light around Princess Diana after death

Prince Harry recalls seeing an ‘aura’ around Princess Diana at the time of her death.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he came up with supernatural explanations after looking at his mother’s dead body.

He pens: “At last I came to the photos of Mummy. There were lights around her, auras, almost halos. How strange. The color of the lights was the same color as her hair—golden. I didn’t know what the lights were, I couldn’t imagine, though I came up with all sorts of supernatural explanations.”

Harry adds in his memoir: “As I realized their true origin, my stomach clenched. Flashes. They were flashes. And within some of the flashes were ghostly visages, and half visages, paps and reflected paps and refracted paps on all I the smooth metal surfaces and glass windscreens.”