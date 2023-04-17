 
menu menu menu
sports
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Sohail Imran

Will Mohammad Rizwan play in 3rd T20 against New Zealand?

By
Sohail Imran

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan plays a shot in the air during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Perth. — AFP
Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan plays a shot in the air during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Perth. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is likely to miss the third T20I of the ongoing home series against New Zealand in Lahore due to persisting back pain caused by an injury he sustained in the previous match, sources said Monday.

The batter sustained a back injury on Saturday while playing a shot in the second game but continued till the seventh over of New Zealand’s run-chase before leaving the field. Mohammad Haris is expected to replace him.

Sources said that a decision regarding the inclusion of Rizwan — who is a key player for the home side — in the playing XI for today's match will be made after another examination of his condition today.

Though Rizwan's injury is not serious, there is a greater possibility that the right-handed batter is rested as a precautionary measure, while substitute Mohammad Haris will replace him in the squad, they added.

Pakistan are set to take on New Zealand today, seeking the third consecutive win to seal the five-match T20I series. The hosts lead the series by 2-0.

Pakistan and New Zealand will also meet in five one-day internationals after the T20 series, honing preparations for this year's 50-over World Cup in India.

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Triumphant Pakistan eye clinching T20 series against New Zealand

Pak vs NZ: Triumphant Pakistan eye clinching T20 series against New Zealand
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to summit world’s 10th highest mountain

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to summit world’s 10th highest mountain
Babar Azam becomes player with second-highest T20I hundreds

Babar Azam becomes player with second-highest T20I hundreds
Which cricket player did Suhana Khan cheer for today?

Which cricket player did Suhana Khan cheer for today?
What does Tuba Hassan think about Babar Azam?

What does Tuba Hassan think about Babar Azam?
Babar Azam is the best player in the world: Imad Wasim video

Babar Azam is the best player in the world: Imad Wasim
Mohammad Rizwan says Pakistan striving to become 'world number 1' video

Mohammad Rizwan says Pakistan striving to become 'world number 1'
Damar Hamlin recounts his return from death after CPR during match

Damar Hamlin recounts his return from death after CPR during match
Shawn Kemp, former NBA star, charged with first-degree assault

Shawn Kemp, former NBA star, charged with first-degree assault
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam smashes another record

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam smashes another record
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set new world record

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan set new world record
Babar Azam's century leads Pakistan to victory in second New Zealand T20I

Babar Azam's century leads Pakistan to victory in second New Zealand T20I