Will Mohammad Rizwan play in 3rd T20 against New Zealand?

Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan plays a shot in the air during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Perth Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Perth. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is likely to miss the third T20I of the ongoing home series against New Zealand in Lahore due to persisting back pain caused by an injury he sustained in the previous match, sources said Monday.



The batter sustained a back injury on Saturday while playing a shot in the second game but continued till the seventh over of New Zealand’s run-chase before leaving the field. Mohammad Haris is expected to replace him.

Sources said that a decision regarding the inclusion of Rizwan — who is a key player for the home side — in the playing XI for today's match will be made after another examination of his condition today.

Though Rizwan's injury is not serious, there is a greater possibility that the right-handed batter is rested as a precautionary measure, while substitute Mohammad Haris will replace him in the squad, they added.

Pakistan are set to take on New Zealand today, seeking the third consecutive win to seal the five-match T20I series. The hosts lead the series by 2-0.

Pakistan and New Zealand will also meet in five one-day internationals after the T20 series, honing preparations for this year's 50-over World Cup in India.

