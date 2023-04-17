 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Millions react as Taylor Swift shares first post after split with Joe Alwyn

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Millions react as Taylor Swift shares first post after split with Joe Alwyn
Millions react as Taylor Swift shares first post after split with Joe Alwyn

Millions of fans have extended support to their favourite star Grammy winner US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift as she shared her first social media post since her breakup with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, following three sold out shows in Tampa, the Bad Blood singer said, “Still buzzing from those 3 shows in Tampa!!! Thank you to the unforgettably epic crowds and to @aaron_dessner for coming out to play twice with me, we’ve been dreaming about that for so long!!”

Swift continued, “So grateful for the memories we’re making on this tour” followed by smiling face with tear emoji.

The post has received over five million hearts within no time. However, the singer turned off comments for the post.

Earlier, People magazine reported last week, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reached the end of their love story.

Swift and the British actor broke up a few weeks ago after six years of dating.

The publication, citing a source close to the couple, reported the split was largely caused by "differences in their personalities."

More From Entertainment:

BTS’ Suga reveals concept photos for upcoming album

BTS’ Suga reveals concept photos for upcoming album
K-pop group Aespa reveals teasers for their new album

K-pop group Aespa reveals teasers for their new album
DJ Envy blames Beyoncé for Chloe Bailey poor album sales

DJ Envy blames Beyoncé for Chloe Bailey poor album sales
Lewis Capaldi reads reviews even 'bad ones'

Lewis Capaldi reads reviews even 'bad ones'
'Taylor Swift is a real poet'

'Taylor Swift is a real poet'
Blackpink’s Jennie changes misogynistic lyrics in their song ‘Typa Girl’

Blackpink’s Jennie changes misogynistic lyrics in their song ‘Typa Girl’
K-pop group Le Sserafim give sneak peek at their upcoming album

K-pop group Le Sserafim give sneak peek at their upcoming album
K-pop soloist Dawn reveals he almost went on a dating reality show

K-pop soloist Dawn reveals he almost went on a dating reality show
Blackpink’s agency denies dating rumours surrounding Rosé

Blackpink’s agency denies dating rumours surrounding Rosé

K-pop group G-Idle achieves 200 million views with their song ‘Nxde’

K-pop group G-Idle achieves 200 million views with their song ‘Nxde’
Meghan Markle to pay ‘in buckets’: ‘Its pretty damn obvious’ video

Meghan Markle to pay ‘in buckets’: ‘Its pretty damn obvious’
‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 will deliver 'traditional' ‘Game of Thrones’ story

‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 will deliver 'traditional' ‘Game of Thrones’ story