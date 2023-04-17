Millions react as Taylor Swift shares first post after split with Joe Alwyn

Millions of fans have extended support to their favourite star Grammy winner US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift as she shared her first social media post since her breakup with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, following three sold out shows in Tampa, the Bad Blood singer said, “Still buzzing from those 3 shows in Tampa!!! Thank you to the unforgettably epic crowds and to @aaron_dessner for coming out to play twice with me, we’ve been dreaming about that for so long!!”

Swift continued, “So grateful for the memories we’re making on this tour” followed by smiling face with tear emoji.

The post has received over five million hearts within no time. However, the singer turned off comments for the post.

Earlier, People magazine reported last week, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reached the end of their love story.

Swift and the British actor broke up a few weeks ago after six years of dating.

The publication, citing a source close to the couple, reported the split was largely caused by "differences in their personalities."