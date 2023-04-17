 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Monday Apr 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Sindh announces 5-day Eid ul Fitr holidays

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 17, 2023

Customers view jewellery at a stall in Hyderabad ahead of Eid in this undated file photo. — APP
Customers view jewellery at a stall in Hyderabad ahead of Eid in this undated file photo. — APP

The Sindh government has announced a five-day holiday for Eid ul Fitr — one of the most anticipated Muslim festivals — in line with the federal government's notification last week.

Punjab has also announced a five-day holiday.

A notification issued by the Sindh government on Monday stated that it declared "public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr 2023 from 21 to 25 April (Friday to Tuesday) throughout the province of Sindh for all government offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the government of Sindh, except the essential services".

When will Eid ul Fitr be?

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on April 20 for the sighting of the Eid ul Fitr crescent moon, a statement from the religious affairs ministry said.

The meeting is set to be held at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the statement said.

The statement further said the meetings of the zonal committees will be held at designated locations across the country.

Experts are of the view that the birth of the moon is expected to occur on Thursday, April 20, at 9:13am Pakistan time.

On the evening of the 29th of Ramazan, the moon's age at sunset should be more than 19 hours for sighting. However, in all areas of Pakistan, it will be less than 10 hours.

The difference between sunset and moonset, which should be more than 40 minutes, will only be 21 minutes in Peshawar, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Charsadda, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Jiwani, and 20 minutes in Lahore and Karachi.

Ramadan 2023 started on March 23 after much confusion during the meeting for the moonsighting.

More From Pakistan:

HEC advises students to beware of TNE Policy violations

HEC advises students to beware of TNE Policy violations
Bill limiting CJP powers to become law on April 20: law minister

Bill limiting CJP powers to become law on April 20: law minister
Karachi court approves three-day physical remand of PTI leader Ali Zaidi

Karachi court approves three-day physical remand of PTI leader Ali Zaidi
Imran Khan fears another 'operation' at Zaman Park during Eid holidays

Imran Khan fears another 'operation' at Zaman Park during Eid holidays
Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow

Sindh schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow
AJK Assembly session adjourned without electing new PM

AJK Assembly session adjourned without electing new PM
Aircraft escapes accident while landing at Islamabad airport

Aircraft escapes accident while landing at Islamabad airport
Wapda bans smartphones in offices citing security risks

Wapda bans smartphones in offices citing security risks

Four Paws team requested to visit again to treat ailing Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo video

Four Paws team requested to visit again to treat ailing Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo
NA Speaker Ashraf warns SC against intruding into parliament’s domain

NA Speaker Ashraf warns SC against intruding into parliament’s domain
Animal welfare experts decry treatment of wildlife in Pakistan's zoos

Animal welfare experts decry treatment of wildlife in Pakistan's zoos
Election won't be held on May 14 despite 'all-out efforts': interior minister

Election won't be held on May 14 despite 'all-out efforts': interior minister