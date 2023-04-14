 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Punjab announces five-day Eid holidays

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

—APP/File
—APP/File

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday announced holidays from April 21-25 on account of Eid ul Fitr.

A notification has also been issued in this regard.

Earlier on Thursday, the federal government had also announced a five-day holiday for Eid.

When will Eid ul Fitr be?

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on April 20 for the sighting of the Eid ul Fitr crescent moon, a statement from the religious affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

The meeting is set to be held at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the statement said.

The statement further said the meetings of the zonal committees will be held at designated locations across the country.

Ramadan 2023 started on March 23, after much confusion during the meeting for the moonsighting.

More From Pakistan:

Sherry Rehman named among 100 most influential people of 2023 by TIME

Sherry Rehman named among 100 most influential people of 2023 by TIME
SC takes up Punjab election delay case after parliament refuses funds

SC takes up Punjab election delay case after parliament refuses funds
Ailing Noor Jehan's condition 'critical' after she falls into concrete pond video

Ailing Noor Jehan's condition 'critical' after she falls into concrete pond

JCP recommends Justice Hilali as Peshawar High Court chief justice

JCP recommends Justice Hilali as Peshawar High Court chief justice

WATCH: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam perform Umrah under tight security video

WATCH: Nawaz Sharif, Maryam perform Umrah under tight security
PPP kicks start dialogue process to end political crisis

PPP kicks start dialogue process to end political crisis
Tax notice sent to Imran Khan's late mother for Zaman Park residence

Tax notice sent to Imran Khan's late mother for Zaman Park residence
Lawmakers to get briefing on security from army today

Lawmakers to get briefing on security from army today
PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to foster ties with Iran

PM Shehbaz reiterates resolve to foster ties with Iran
Eid ul Fitr 2023: Govt announces 5-day public holidays

Eid ul Fitr 2023: Govt announces 5-day public holidays
Top court bars implementation of bill limiting CJP powers

Top court bars implementation of bill limiting CJP powers
SBP to issue Rs50 commemorative coin

SBP to issue Rs50 commemorative coin