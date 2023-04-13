 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Eid ul Fitr 2023: Govt announces 5-day public holidays

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

A man prays. — Reuters/File
A man prays. — Reuters/File

As Ramadan enters the last Ashra (10 days), the federal government on Thursday announced that it had approved a five-day holiday for one of the most anticipated holidays for Muslims that marks the end of the holy month of fasting.

The government said that the Eid holidays were approved on the recommendation of the Cabinet Division.

The interior ministry said that the Eid holidays would be from April 21 to April 25.

The regular notification of the Eid holidays will be issued by the Ministry of Interior itself.

When will Eid ul Fitr be?

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to meet on April 20 for the sighting of the Eid ul Fitr crescent moon, a statement from the religious affairs ministry said on Tuesday.

The meeting is set to be held at the religious affairs ministry in Islamabad and will be presided over by Ruet-e-Halal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, the statement said.

The statement further said the meetings of the zonal committees will be held at designated locations across the country.

Ramadan 2023 started on March 23, after much confusion during the meeting for the moonsighting.

More From Pakistan:

Bill seeking approval for election funds rejected by NA, Senate committes

Bill seeking approval for election funds rejected by NA, Senate committes
Lahore ATC allows Imran Khan to appear via video link

Lahore ATC allows Imran Khan to appear via video link
Four firefighters killed during rescue operation in Karachi video

Four firefighters killed during rescue operation in Karachi
FIA arrests Imran Khan's security chief in 'money laundering' case

FIA arrests Imran Khan's security chief in 'money laundering' case
Ruling alliance rejects 8-member ‘controversial’ bench constituted to hear pleas on SC bill video

Ruling alliance rejects 8-member ‘controversial’ bench constituted to hear pleas on SC bill
SC bill: We have utmost respect for parliament, says CJP Bandial

SC bill: We have utmost respect for parliament, says CJP Bandial
Census 2023: Committee formed to look into 'undercounting' in big cities

Census 2023: Committee formed to look into 'undercounting' in big cities
‘In Pakistan, over 5,000 harassment cases registered in five years’

‘In Pakistan, over 5,000 harassment cases registered in five years’
Three terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR

Three terrorists killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR
8-member SC bench to begin hearing petitions against bill clipping CJP's powers tomorrow

8-member SC bench to begin hearing petitions against bill clipping CJP's powers tomorrow
Punjab polls: Top court issues notices to officials over delay in funding

Punjab polls: Top court issues notices to officials over delay in funding
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for special trains on Eid ul Fitr

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for special trains on Eid ul Fitr