Eid moon in Saudi Arabia: First Shawwal likely on Saturday

A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File

The International Astronomy Centre on Tuesday said that the Shawwal moon in Saudi Arabia is unlikely to be sighted on April 20 (Thursday).



According to Muhammad Shaukat, who is the head of the astronomy centre, Eidul Fitr is expected on April 22 (Saturday) this year.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged the citizens to sight the moon on Thursday with the naked eye and inform the nearest court to register their testimony.

The holy month of Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the moon sightings. If the moon is sighted on Thursday, Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid on April 21 (Friday).



Eid ul Fitr is a religious holiday in Islam which is celebrated by Muslims all over the world, marking the end of month-long fasting in Ramadan.



The celebrations of Eid begin with early morning prayers with Muslims, elderly and young, dressing up in traditional clothes. Families gather to share their first breakfast together after fasting for 29 or 30 days.

Loved ones meet and enjoy delicious foods together with desserts dominating the table.