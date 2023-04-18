 
menu menu menu
world
time Tuesday Apr 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Eid moon in Saudi Arabia: First Shawwal likely on Saturday

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 18, 2023

A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File
A new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — Reuters/File

The International Astronomy Centre on Tuesday said that the Shawwal moon in Saudi Arabia is unlikely to be sighted on April 20 (Thursday). 

According to Muhammad Shaukat, who is the head of the astronomy centre, Eidul Fitr is expected on April 22 (Saturday) this year. 

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged the citizens to sight the moon on Thursday with the naked eye and inform the nearest court to register their testimony. 

The holy month of Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the moon sightings. If the moon is sighted on Thursday, Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid on April 21 (Friday). 

Eid ul Fitr is a religious holiday in Islam which is celebrated by Muslims all over the world, marking the end of month-long fasting in Ramadan. 

The celebrations of Eid begin with early morning prayers with Muslims, elderly and young, dressing up in traditional clothes. Families gather to share their first breakfast together after fasting for 29 or 30 days. 

Loved ones meet and enjoy delicious foods together with desserts dominating the table.

More From World:

China ready to facilitate Middle East peace: state media

China ready to facilitate Middle East peace: state media
Celebrating 400 Years of Shakespeare's First Folio with limited display at Guildhall Library in London

Celebrating 400 Years of Shakespeare's First Folio with limited display at Guildhall Library in London
Italy police find 2 tonnes of cocaine floating at sea

Italy police find 2 tonnes of cocaine floating at sea

Iran's Raisi invites Saudi king to visit Tehran

Iran's Raisi invites Saudi king to visit Tehran
Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza jailed for 25 years

Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza jailed for 25 years
50 climate activists charged after 'halt', shovelling of coal train in Australia

50 climate activists charged after 'halt', shovelling of coal train in Australia
Japanese PM vows tighter safety of G7 meetings after 'smoke bomb' attack

Japanese PM vows tighter safety of G7 meetings after 'smoke bomb' attack
Fox News, Dominion trial set to begin tomorrow

Fox News, Dominion trial set to begin tomorrow
South Korea repels North Korean movement at sea by firing warning shots

South Korea repels North Korean movement at sea by firing warning shots
Sudan crisis: Clashes between RSF, army leave 56 dead on second day

Sudan crisis: Clashes between RSF, army leave 56 dead on second day
Former Muslim politician, brother killed live on TV in India

Former Muslim politician, brother killed live on TV in India
At least two killed in latest shooting in Louisville, Kentucky

At least two killed in latest shooting in Louisville, Kentucky