Kim Kardashian shares sincere feelings for Victoria Beckham on her birthday

Kim Kardashian shares true feelings for Victoria Beckham on her birthday

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has shared her sincere feelings for her friend and fashion designer Victoria Beckham by sending wishes on her 49th birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a lovely photo with Victoria to wish her a very happy birthday.

Kanye West’s former wife wrote: “Happy Birthday Victoria Beckham.”

Victoria reposted the photo in her Insta stories with caption “Love you.”

Kim also showered love on Victoria by pressing the heart buttons on her birthday posts.

Kim Kardashian also dropped three heart emojis with caption “Happy birthday” when Victoria shared a glimpse into her celebrations with husband David Beckham and their children.

“Celebrating meeeeeee!! last night. I love u all so much!! We miss u @romeobeckham! Kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx,” said Victoria with adorable photos.



