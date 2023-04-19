Pak vs NZ: Islamabad admin makes fool-proof arrangements for New Zealand cricket team

The teams of New Zealand and Pakistan arrive at a hotel in Islamabad on April 18, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter/Abbasshabbir72 video

All hospitals in the federal capital have been put on high alert as part of efforts by the city administration for the safety and well-being of the New Zealand cricket squad during their stay in the city.

The visiting team will play the remaining two Twenty20 Internationals of the five-match T20I series on April 20 and April 24, and the first One Day Internationals of the five-match ODI series on April 26. The visitors will then move to Karachi for the remaining three ODIs.

The city administration issued a letter on Tuesday stating that the New Zealand cricket team will stay in the federal capital from April 18 to April 27. To ensure that the best possible medical care is available, the District Magistrate has sent a letter to the PIMS and Polyclinics hospitals, requesting them to be prepared for any medical emergency that may arise during the team's stay.

The city administration issues a notification on April 18, 2023.

Each hospital has been asked to provide two ambulances to ensure that immediate medical attention can be given if required.

In addition, the notification also mentioned that the metro bus service will also be suspended during the transportation of the teams to and from the stadium. To ensure that the transportation of the team is safe and secure, two doctors and two ambulances from the Polyclinic hospital will accompany the teams.

Furthermore, the letter also directed that three teams of doctors will be kept ready at both hospitals to ensure that any medical emergency is dealt with swiftly and effectively.

It is clear that the city administration is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of the New Zealand cricket team during their stay in Islamabad. The city administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the visiting team receives the highest possible care.