Prince Harry's problem 'can't be dodged': 'Like applying a band aide to a bullet wound'

File Footage

Dealing with Prince Harry “is akin to applying a few Mickey Mouse band aids over a bullet wound” in the eyes of experts.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to a report by News.au, “In hindsight dodging the actual problem was like applying a few Mickey Mouse band aids over a bullet wound.”

“Charles’ number one job as King, along with slapping his royal warrant on pots of marmalade and keeping the souvenir industry afloat, is to protect the monarchy and right now the two biggest threats to the institution’s health and wellbeing are members of his very own family.”