 
menu menu menu
world
time Thursday Apr 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Ancient building being used as car garage collapses, kills one in NYC

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 20, 2023

Cars seen tumbled in the debris of collapsed garage building in this file photo. — Reuters
Cars seen tumbled in the debris of collapsed garage building in this file photo. — Reuters

An ancient multi-storey building in the Manhattan's Financial District of New York City, being used as a car garage for about 60 years collapsed, killing one and leaving at least five injured, BBC reported.

The publication quoted the New York City Fire Department chief John Esposito as saying that the rescue operation was "extremely dangerous" as the structure was "very unstable".

"We had firefighters inside the building conducting searches. The building was continuing to collapse," he said. "At this time, we believe that we have the workers that were in danger all accounted for, all out of the building."

He said that the building was continuing to collapse with several firefighters inside the building.

As per a report published by The New York Times, the crumbling structure was erected in 1925 and was due for an inspection after nine months, New York City’s first deadline for buildings to be inspected for hazardous conditions.

There were hundreds of cars parked inside the building at the time of the collapse. 

However, what caused the building to cave in was still unknown as the officials said that the probe into the matter was at a very early staged.

City's Mayor Eric Adams said during a press conference after the collapse that they were examining the incident closely.

“If there’s something we could put in place to prevent something like this from happening, we will,” he said.

More From World:

Happy Weed Day: Why is 4/20 'Weed Day’ and how did it start?

Happy Weed Day: Why is 4/20 'Weed Day’ and how did it start?
Eid ul Fitr 2023 in Saudi Arabia: Muslims urged to look for Shawwal moon today

Eid ul Fitr 2023 in Saudi Arabia: Muslims urged to look for Shawwal moon today
At least 78 killed in stampede for donations in Yemen

At least 78 killed in stampede for donations in Yemen
American firm sues Viceroy Research in US for 'defamation, malicious lies'

American firm sues Viceroy Research in US for 'defamation, malicious lies'
Two minors arrested over Alabama shooting that killed four

Two minors arrested over Alabama shooting that killed four

Iran-Saudi talks: What went right this time?

Iran-Saudi talks: What went right this time?
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
WATCH: UAE astronaut shares beautiful video of Makkah, Madina from space

WATCH: UAE astronaut shares beautiful video of Makkah, Madina from space
Fox settles Dominion lawsuit for $787.5 million over US election lies

Fox settles Dominion lawsuit for $787.5 million over US election lies
Trump claims FBI illegally controlled Elon Musk's Twitter company

Trump claims FBI illegally controlled Elon Musk's Twitter company
Biden invites teen who gets shot by old man for ringing his doorbell

Biden invites teen who gets shot by old man for ringing his doorbell
Saudi FM meets Syrian president on first trip to Damascus since war

Saudi FM meets Syrian president on first trip to Damascus since war