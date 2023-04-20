 
K-pop group Twice’s Nayeon reveals what has changed since their contract renewal

K-pop group Twice’s Nayeon discusses the changes they’ve faced since renewing their contract. Harper’s Bazaar released pictorials and interviews for Nayeon along with two other female idols.

The group renewed their contract with JYP Entertainment last year. “It feels like the house I live in became warmer,” Nayeon explained.

“It’s more stable as the members are united, understand each other, and aim for the same goal. Personally, I was also confused,” she continued. “I thought about what I wanted to do the most, and it was to find a balance between what I wanted to do as TWICE and what I wanted to do as Nayeon. I am very satisfied now.”

The group recently came out with a new comeback named Ready To Be along with its catchy title track Set Me Free. They made history soon after the release, achieving the biggest sales week of any female K-pop artist in the United States.

