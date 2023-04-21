 
Friday Apr 21 2023
SDSports Desk

Meme fest on Twitter as Babar Azam, Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo lose blue ticks

SDSports Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

(L-R) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Portugals star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. —AFP/Reuters
(L-R) Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Portugal's star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. —AFP/Reuters 

Many celebrities including some prominent sportsmen who were given a blue tick lost their verified status on the microblogging website after Twitter switched it into a subscription based service. 

Pakistan cricket team's skipper Babar Azam, top Indian player Virat Kohli and Portugal's star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo are among plenty of celebrities who lost their legacy blue tick on Twitter.

Last week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the last date for removing legacy blue checks is April 20. Earlier, he informed social media users that their blue tick will be removed on April 1 but that did not happen. 

After the given deadline, users who did not subscribe to Twitter Blue, lost their legacy checkmarks.

Here's how fans reacted to three top sportspersons losing the legacy Twitter badge. 

Almost all Pakistani cricketers lost their blue ticks on Twitter. Other national athletes including Olympian Talha Talib and squash player Noorena Shams also lost their twitter badges. 

