 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Friday Apr 21 2023
By
Web Desk

From Imran Khan to Mahira Khan: Top Pakistani celebs lose Twitter blue tick

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 21, 2023

Screengrabs of profiles of PTI chief Imran Khan and Pakistan actor Mahira Khan. — Twitter/@imrankhan.pti/@TheMahiraKhan
Screengrabs of profiles of PTI chief Imran Khan and Pakistan actor Mahira Khan. — Twitter/@imrankhan.pti/@TheMahiraKhan

Elon Musk's long-promised move to strip free blue ticks from Twitter users swung into action on Thursday, dividing the have-paid from the have-nots.

Like some kind of fable in which the chosen few ascend to a higher plane, accounts with a Twitter Verified check began rising above the rest — a rapture that left most of us behind.

Twitter began the mass removal of its blue ticks on Thursday, as the symbol previously used to signify a verified account vanished from notable users including Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Mahira Khan, Babar Azam and others.

Owner Elon Musk, who has seen his $44 billion investment in the site shrivel, earlier pledged to get rid of what he described as a "lords and peasants system".

He offered instead to sell the blue badge to anyone who would pay $8 a month, in a move he said last year would "democratise journalism and empower the voice of the people".

Earlier dates set for the rollback of the ticks — predominately used by celebrities, journalists and politicians — have slipped by without noticeable action.

But on Thursday high-profile accounts and others, appeared to have had the checkmarks removed.

Politicians and official bodies also appeared to have been hit with Prime Minister's Office handle also being one of the casualties.

While Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan lost his blue check his party's official Twitter handle retained the check mark by paying the required amount.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Twitter handle has been verified with a grey tick because it is a "government or multilateral organisation account".

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb's account has also been verified with a grey tick because of being associated with a government account.

Apart from the politicians and sports personalities, including skipper Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, cricketer-turned-commentator Wasim Akram Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi were also some of the casualties.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail, the official National Assembly handle, PTI leaders Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, and Asad Qaiser are among those who have bought the blue badge by paying $8.

Among celebrities, singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar has also subscribed to the blue tick.

More From Pakistan:

Bushra Bibi warns Punjab CM, PM of legal action if operation carried out at Zaman Park

Bushra Bibi warns Punjab CM, PM of legal action if operation carried out at Zaman Park
NA notifies law curtailing CJP’s suo motu powers

NA notifies law curtailing CJP’s suo motu powers
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz hold 'positive' meeting with Saudi crown prince

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz hold 'positive' meeting with Saudi crown prince
ATC orders JIT to produce eyewitness in Chinese national blasphemy case

ATC orders JIT to produce eyewitness in Chinese national blasphemy case

Won't take dictation from any constitutional institution, says Khawaja Asif

Won't take dictation from any constitutional institution, says Khawaja Asif

Punjab elections 2023: Qureshi, Fawad out of CM’s race as PTI announces ticket holders

Punjab elections 2023: Qureshi, Fawad out of CM’s race as PTI announces ticket holders
Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq sworn in as AJK prime minister

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq sworn in as AJK prime minister
President asks PM to look into legality of caretaker govts beyond 90 days

President asks PM to look into legality of caretaker govts beyond 90 days
Punjab polls: ECP extends deadline to submit party tickets

Punjab polls: ECP extends deadline to submit party tickets
No dialogue with opposition can be done by putting ‘gun to our heads’: Bilawal

No dialogue with opposition can be done by putting ‘gun to our heads’: Bilawal
PDM rejects Supreme Court-sanctioned talks with PTI over election date

PDM rejects Supreme Court-sanctioned talks with PTI over election date
LHC slaps Rs100,000 fine on Bushra Bibi's lawyer for 'wasting court's time'

LHC slaps Rs100,000 fine on Bushra Bibi's lawyer for 'wasting court's time'