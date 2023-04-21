 
K-pop group Kep1er’s Mashiro discusses their uncertain future

Kep1er is a temporary group formed with the winners of the survival show Girls Planet 999
K-pop group Kep1er’s Mashiro talks about her group’s unsure future in the recent episode of Fearless Kura. The show is hosted by Le Sserafim member Sakura as Mashiro and Tsuki from Billlie accompanied her to a festival.

The girls then got to talking about how each of them ended up becoming idols with Mashiro explaining that she was inspired to become an artist after seeing the drama Dream High. Sakura added that she had wanted to be a real idol and that being in a group with five members makes it feel like a family.

She also expressed her desire for them to remain a group for a long time to which Mashiro responded: “My team will only last for a limited time. I’m not thinking about the future. As long as I’m happy now, that’s all that matters. They feel like a family.”

Kep1er is a temporary group formed with the winners of the survival show Girls Planet 999 with their contracts set to end in 2024.

