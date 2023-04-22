In Afghan border visit, COAS says nothing more sacred than guarding frontiers of country

Army chief pays visit to troops deployed along Pak-Afghan Border.

COAS tells troops not to forget martyrs on the auspicious day of Eid.

He appreciates operational vigil of troops guarding the border.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said Saturday that nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of "our beloved country" as he paid a visit to the troops deployed along the Pak-Afghan Border at Bajaur on the first day of Eid ul Fitr.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the army chief offered Eid prayers alongside the officers and troops and appreciated their high morale.

He expressed that the military is committed towards the defence of the frontiers and Pakistan's armed forces are always ready to thwart any threat to ensure the territorial integrity of Pakistan.

"For defenders of Pakistan, irrespective of the difficult terrain or weather and despite being away from the loved ones, duty takes precedence and nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of our beloved country."



The army chief paid rich tribute to the martyrs and emphasised that on this day of Eid, "we must not forget those who laid their lives for the defence of the motherland and eliminating the scourge of terrorism".

He extended well wishes to the families of martyrs on this special day. COAS also appreciated the operational vigil of troops guarding the border.

Earlier on arrival, Commander Peshawar Corps received the army chief.