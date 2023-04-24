Ronaldo is fed up with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez: report

Football player Christiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. — Instagram/@cristiano

A journalist recently made shocking claims about football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, saying that the couple will likely break up.

Rumours about Ronaldo and Georgina's relationship, who have been together for about seven years, have been sparking up as reports claim that their bond seemed to be in crisis.

“I’ve been saying it for months. They are not doing well, and it is likely that they will split up. The reality is that CR7 is fed up with her. That’s the reality. I still say there will be no wedding. They are together to feed the product,” Daniel Nascimento said while speaking during a Portuguese programme Noite das Estrelas on CMTV.



Psychologist Quintino Aries, who was invited to the programme, analysed the couple's attitude in recent weeks at public events and drew conclusions.



“Ronaldo’s recent behaviour shows two things: that his personal life is not in a moment of happiness and that the more he distances himself from his mother, Dolores Aveiro, the less tempered he is. And we all know why he is increasingly distant from his family,” said Quintino.



Nascimento also claimed that the Al Nassr's player is not happy. "Georgina spends her days in a shopping centre in Riyadh and that’s one of the reasons why Cristiano is starting to find this story not funny. She just spends and spends and spends. And worst of all, she thinks she’s on Cristiano’s level. She’s putting herself on a pedestal and he’s not liking it at all," he added.

However, one of Ronaldo's friends defended the couple by saying that they are always "doing well".

“I can affirm from a 100% reliable source that they are as always doing very well. This is just stories, gossip, made up by people who can’t stand Gio. They are a couple who have love to give and give away," said Filipa Castro.

