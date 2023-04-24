 
Pak vs NZ: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl

Monday Apr 24, 2023

Babar Azam (center) tosses coin ahead of the final match against New Zealand on April 24, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB
The Black Caps have won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the last match of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan being played at the Pindi Stadium today.

So far, the hosts are leading the series by 2-1, with the fourth match having been washed away by rain.

Today’s match promises to be a thrilling showdown as Pakistan eye a series win. To add to the excitement, all tickets for the match have sold out.

Lineups

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah

New Zealand: Tom Latham(wk/c), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

More to follow...

