Pak vs NZ: New Zealand win toss, opt to bowl

Monday Apr 24, 2023
The Black Caps have won the toss and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the last match of the five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan being played at the Pindi Stadium today.
So far, the hosts are leading the series by 2-1, with the fourth match having been washed away by rain.
Today’s match promises to be a thrilling showdown as Pakistan eye a series win. To add to the excitement, all tickets for the match have sold out.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah
New Zealand: Tom Latham(wk/c), Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
More to follow...