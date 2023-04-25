Jax Taylor predicts Tom Sandoval downfall

Jax Taylor believed Tom Sandoval would drown in debt after it dawned on him that the money he sunk on his Schwartz & Sandy's bar lounge with Tom Schwartz before its official opening.

“He borrowed his mom’s retirement money?!” Jax was stunned after discovering this in Pump Rules recent episode.

“I can’t believe he borrowed $250,000 of his mom’s retirement. Dude — and against your house? Jesus, do you think before you do things?”

The 39-year-old was visibly peeved in the VPR episode, adding wrinkles between their second bar opening.

“Either we open or we are ******,” Tom shrieked at Brett Bakman, the bar’s general manager.“

"If we have to serve ****** goddamn potato chips out of [the kitchen], we do it. Otherwise, we lose this place.”

The 43-year-old took a dig at Ariana Madix-ex on his financial decisions and cheating scandal.

“You’re 40-something years old and going to be left with nothing. I’m so glad I’m not single and like that,” the former VanderPump Rules alum quipped.

As the Scandoval affair happened, it seemingly put a blow to Sandoval and Schwartz's business.

The official account for Schwartz & Sandy’s was also stated after the backlash of the VanderPump Rules cheating scandal.

“In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses,” a statement from the bar’s Instagram account read on March 4. “However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality.”