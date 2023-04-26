Roya fans blast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for their LA stunt

Royal fans turned their guns on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they slammed the couple for their latest stunt at a game on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they were seen by the Lakers' celebrity cam, giving a message to the world that they are on the same page even after speculations about rift between them.

However, Meghan and Harry's PDA-filled outing did not impress the royal fans who questioned why they would be on TV after their many rows about "privacy."

The California-based couple have previously claimed their move to the US was to escape the public scrutiny many royals face in the UK, but they have since gone on to release documentaries, books and podcasts.



Responding to the clip of the pair at the NBA match one person wrote: "Clearly staying out of the spotlight as they requested."

While another sarcastically added: "No, stop, they don't want to be noticed or in the public eye."

And a third shared a screenshot from the South Park episode which mocked the couple for their many privacy claims.