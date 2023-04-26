WATCH: Family of bears enjoy jumping on trampoline

The picture shows a family of bears on a trampoline. — Facebook/Olivia Germano

Jumping and playing on a trampoline is fun as kids and grownups can't resist the excitement of it but have you ever seen animals having fun on it?

Well, recently a video went viral on social media where a family of bears decided not to let go of the opportunity and enjoyed their time on a trampoline to the fullest.

The video shows five black bears having fun on a trampoline in a backyard in the US town of Farmington. It was posted by a Facebook user who usually posts pictures and short clips of the family of bears.

According to the owner of the property and trampoline, this is not the first time the bear family has been in the neighbourhood.



The video, watched by over 4,000 people, was much adored by social media users saying that this video should be on the news.

"That is unbelievable!! No matter how many times I see it!" wrote a user.

One of the users commented: "That family was in my neighbourhood!"

"What fun! They must be young. And near a house. Guess I wouldn't want them in my back yard," wrote another.