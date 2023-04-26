 
Wednesday Apr 26, 2023
Canadian woman feeds cricket to baby amid rising grocery expense

A representational image of cricket. — AFP/File
A woman in Canada started to feed crickets to her 18-month-old baby to fulfil the child's nutritional needs and to cut down on her family’s grocery bills, India Today reported. 

Many families are suffering from high living costs around the world and they are trying to make changes to their budget to survive the current conditions. 

The woman, Tiffany Leigh, decided to cut down the cost of groceries but her decision left everyone in shock. 

"As a food writer, I've always been the type of person who will try anything — including entomophagy, otherwise known as eating insects," said Tiffany. 

"I've tasted everything from fried tarantula legs to scorpion on a stick. I've also enjoyed crickets and ants when travelling to countries like Thailand and Vietnam, and I loved how they were incorporated into local dishes to enhance their textural appeal," she told Insider.

She said that the decision to feed crickets to her baby was a conscious one. 

"With a baby, our food costs have spiked to about $250 to $300 a week. To supplement the rising prices, I decided to get Cricket Puff snacks, Cricket Protein Powder, and Whole Roasted Crickets from Entomo Farms. Because I've started rotating these insects with more traditionally expensive proteins like beef, chicken, and pork, I've managed to cut my bill down to about $150 to $200 a week," she added.

