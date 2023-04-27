Megan Fox ‘co-parenting well’ with Brian Austin Green amid MGK relationship issues

Megan Fox ‘coparenting well’ with Brian Austin Green amid MGK relationship issues

Megan Fox has been co-parenting well with ex-husband Brian Austin Green while working on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly after recent fall-out.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Jennifer’s Body star and the rapper are “doing much better” while taking “things day and day” as they mend their bond.

"They feel like they are ultimately meant to be together and they are working towards that goal,” the insider said. “They believe they are soulmates and hope to build up their trust, honesty, and everlasting commitment to each other."

The outlet shared that the lovebirds are putting a lot of work into making their romance work as they refuse to give up. "They are seeing a counselor to help and they're making an effort to make things work," the source added.

Meanwhile, Fox, who shares three kids with her former husband, continuous to focus on her relationship with her sons; Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6.

"Brian truly wishes Megan the best and wants her to be happy," the source shared. "He knows Megan continues to make their kids feel stable and loved as she navigates her situation with MGK, which is what matters most to him."