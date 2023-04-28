 
Friday Apr 28, 2023
Dolly Parton to perform at Academy of Country Music Awards

Friday Apr 28, 2023

Dolly Parton will give fans a glimpse of her upcoming rock album during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, according to the Associates Press.

Parton will close out the awards show with her performance of “World On Fire,” from her record “Rock Star.” The ACMs will be held on May 11 in Frisco, Texas and available to watch on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch.

Speaking to AP, Parton said that her new album will have 30 songs and is packed with so many featured artists that it’s more like an event.

“I’ve never done a rock album, for sure I’ll never do another one,” said Parton. “But I got enough stuff on there that will last for a lifetime and another one.”

According to the news agency, the ACMs announced on Thursday more performers for the awards show, including Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Jo Dee Messina, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Morgan Wallen, The War and Treaty, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman.


