NFL draft: Carolina Panthers pick Draft Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young

A Seattle Seahawks and a Green Bay Packers talk prior to the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. AFP

The Carolina Panthers have made a bold move in the 2023 NFL draft by selecting quarterback Bryce Young as the number one overall pick.

With the Houston Texans also selecting a quarterback in C.J. Stroud with the second pick, this year's draft has seen some significant moves in the quarterback market.

Young, who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy while playing for the University of Alabama, was the hot favorite to be selected as the first choice after the Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears for the top pick.

"I'm going to give everything to the franchise, to the organization, to the coaches that believed in me and drafted me. I'm forever indebted for that. Everything I have for preparation, not just on Sundays but throughout the entire week, I'm going to give it my all," said Young in an interview with the NFL Network.

At just 5-foot, 10 inches, Young is the equal shortest quarterback ever taken at number one, alongside Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals. However, he is hailed for his attention to detail, intense preparation, precision throwing, and ability to move out of the pocket.

The Panthers are hoping that Young can give them the elite quarterback they have been missing since the Cam Newton era. With 27 starts for the Crimson Tide, Young threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns, with only 12 interceptions.

Last season, the Panthers finished second in the NFC South with a 7-10 record, with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold in the quarterback role. However, the team brought in 35-year-old quarterback Andy Dalton on a two-year deal in March, and he is expected to mentor Young.

Meanwhile, the Texans also selected a quarterback in C.J. Stroud from Ohio State, a Heisman Trophy finalist in both 2021 and 2022. Stroud passed for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in his two years as a starter.

The Texans then traded with the Arizona Cardinals for the third-round pick and drafted highly-rated outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr from Alabama.

In other draft news, the Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson from the University of Florida as the fourth pick, while the Seattle Seahawks opted for a defensive addition by drafting cornerback Devon Witherspoon from Illinois.

Finally, the Arizona Cardinals brought in Paris Johnson, an offensive tackle out of Ohio State, with the sixth pick, and the Las Vegas Raiders selected outside linebacker Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech with the seventh pick.

Overall, the 2023 NFL draft has seen some exciting moves, particularly in the quarterback market, with Young and Stroud being the most high-profile selections.