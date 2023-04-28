 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Apr 28, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry feels Prince William was ‘more calculated’ in making him ‘number two’

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 28, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship is on its all time low as one expert suggested that the brothers have grown “totally estranged.”

After the Duke of Sussex made shocking claims about his older brother in his memoir Spare, the relationship between the feuding royals is on “absolute ice.”

Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC’s Tonight, royal commentator and author Tina Brown said Harry and William are unlikely to make any kind of contact during King Charles’ coronation.

“They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the Coronation,” the expert said. “I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice.”

“The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William, because he feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all times.

“So, there's no contact between them, I'm told,” Tina revealed before sharing that any resolution between the duo will likely “take years” despite their father’s wish.

“It never happened between George VI and the Duke of Windsor, it just got worse,” she said. “Alienations tend to get worse as time goes by, rather than better.”

More From Royals:

Prince Harry’s lack of maturity is ‘staggering’: ‘Take some responsibility’ video

Prince Harry’s lack of maturity is ‘staggering’: ‘Take some responsibility’
Samantha Markle says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘unhealthy’ for each other video

Samantha Markle says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘unhealthy’ for each other
Prince Harry ‘needs to learn’ that ‘passion doesn’t equal truth’ video

Prince Harry ‘needs to learn’ that ‘passion doesn’t equal truth’
Kate Middleton wants to ‘mend’ Prince William, Harry video

Kate Middleton wants to ‘mend’ Prince William, Harry
Prince Harry’s ‘peeled open a fresh seam in his obsessive war of grievance’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘peeled open a fresh seam in his obsessive war of grievance’
Harry offends King Charles and Queen as he refers to father's infidelity

Harry offends King Charles and Queen as he refers to father's infidelity

King Charles' godson and Prince George's godfather to attend Coronation Procession

King Charles' godson and Prince George's godfather to attend Coronation Procession

Kate Middleton may skip Coronation Procession

Kate Middleton may skip Coronation Procession

Roles to be performed at the Coronation Service announced

Roles to be performed at the Coronation Service announced

Markles will reunite to deal a final blow to Harry and Meghan before coronation

Markles will reunite to deal a final blow to Harry and Meghan before coronation

Kate Middleton, Prince William take on new role during their outing in Wales

Kate Middleton, Prince William take on new role during their outing in Wales
'Harry shouldn't be surprised if royals just manage to talk about weather at coronation'

'Harry shouldn't be surprised if royals just manage to talk about weather at coronation'