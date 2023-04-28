Why Pope Francis did not visit Hungary for 10 years?

The head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis has arrived in Hungary on his three-day visit to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia as Hungary shares a 134-kilometre border with the war-torn country, reported BBC on Friday.



It has been ten years since he fully visited Hungary 10 years ago since he became the Pope.

The Pope refrained from visiting Hungary because of the strong anti-immigration stance of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as the 86-year-old head of the Catholic Church supports all refugees.

Hungarian President also refused to support Kiyv militarily and maintained good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pope Francis (R) is greeted by well-wishers after he arrived on April 28, 2023, at the Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest. — — AFP

Ahead of his first visit, Pope Francis said: "It will also be a journey to the centre of Europe, over which the icy winds of war continue to blow."

The Pope had been to Eastern Europe in 2019 to Romania and in 2021 to Slovakia.

He stopped for a few hours in Hungary while on his way to Slovakia and celebrated mass in Budapest, the closing event of the International Eucharistic Congress.

Hungary's deputy prime minister Zsolt Semjen (C-R) looks on as Pope Francis (C) is greeted by children wearing traditional Hungarian dresses after he arrived on April 28, 2023, at the Liszt Ferenc airport in Budapest. — AFP

He had promised that he will visit again and eventually Hungarian diplomacy in Rome made his visit possible which is being regarded as a diplomatic victory for Orban and an opportunity in ending its international isolation over the Ukraine issue.

Thursday's Magyar Nemzet, the flagship daily of the governing Fidesz party declared that "the Pope is with us."

The article indicated that Pope Francis' visit endorses the government policy of peace in Ukraine and pro-family policies at home.

"From Rome, Pope Francis sees precisely this unfair struggle and senseless war hysteria," it added.

Hungary has also not allowed NATO to use its airspace however, Hungarian armed forces chief, Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi, was sacked, without providing a reason.



Pope’s visit also comes after a former Roman Catholic Church priest András Hodász, recently resigned from the priesthood citing disagreements with the church, and the pressure to remain silent.

Hodász told the BBC that "the devil hides in the details. The Hungarian government is calling for peace at any cost. An immediate ceasefire could confirm existing front lines. That contrasts with the words of the Holy Father, that Russia should pull back to the old borders. The Pope recognises Ukraine's legitimate right to self-defence."

He also said: "The same public figures who condemned the Pope over migration in the past were now welcoming him with open arms."

He further remarked that "Public opinion seems as fickle and manipulable as the wind.”



The visit marks his first after he was treated for bronchitis at the end of last month. Before his visit, Pope met Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal who invited him to visit Ukraine.

Later Friday, Pope Francis will meet Premier Orban and Hungarian President Katalin Novak, the architect of a policy encouraging couples to have more children.

As per the schedule, Saturday, the Pope will meet homeless poor people, and refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sudan, Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.

Hungary has a special government office that supports persecuted Christians around the world.

On the contrary to anti-migration, Hungary welcomed 2.5 million Ukrainian refugees, last year, and supported around 35,000 those who decided to stay.

The Pope's visit will conclude Sunday, as he will be participating in a celebration of mass in Kossuth Square, in front of the Hungarian parliament.