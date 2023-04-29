 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Petition seeking to stop govt from spending £8m on King Charles' portraits rejected

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Petition seeking to stop govt from spending £8m on King Charles portraits rejected

The government has rejected a petition seeking to stop a plan to spend £8 million on providing free portraits of King Charles.

Launched on April 2, the petition was rejected because a similar petition calling for the same action was launched in October 2023, which received only 127 signatures.

The petition said: "This Government should scrap the plans to fund a portrait of King Charles for public organisations, such as schools, police stations etc. The Government has set aside £8 million for this, at a time when so much of our country is struggling.

There are many more worthy things to spend £8 million on:

- the NHS

- the education system

- help for households across the country with the cost of living

- Business support

- Public services

This money should not be used to fund portraits that are not essential. This is wasteful."

Government says it will respond to a petition at 10,000 signatures.

At 100,000 signatures the petition is considered for debate in parliament.




More From Royals:

Meghan's family interview to prevent Harry from attacking royals in future?

Meghan's family interview to prevent Harry from attacking royals in future?
Palace releases new picture of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Palace releases new picture of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Meghan and Harry's opponents promote Markles' upcoming interview

Meghan and Harry's opponents promote Markles' upcoming interview

'Another Prince Andrew bombshell' will overshadow King Charles' coronation?

'Another Prince Andrew bombshell' will overshadow King Charles' coronation?

Prince Harry is just a ‘bad apple who will not ripen’ video

Prince Harry is just a ‘bad apple who will not ripen’
Prince Harry’s ‘free to be his own man’ despite being ‘saved from himself’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘free to be his own man’ despite being ‘saved from himself’
Prince Harry needs to learn ‘it’s not always about you’ video

Prince Harry needs to learn ‘it’s not always about you’
Prince Harry can’t live without being ‘most important biscuit in the tin’ video

Prince Harry can’t live without being ‘most important biscuit in the tin’
Harry, Meghan 'in really good place' amid war with Royal family: Gayle King video

Harry, Meghan 'in really good place' amid war with Royal family: Gayle King

Prince Harry feels Prince William was ‘more calculated’ in making him ‘number two’ video

Prince Harry feels Prince William was ‘more calculated’ in making him ‘number two’
Prince Harry thinks King Charles’ a ‘gullible fool being led astray' video

Prince Harry thinks King Charles’ a ‘gullible fool being led astray'
Prince Harry painting UK as ‘a racist backwater’ needing escape video

Prince Harry painting UK as ‘a racist backwater’ needing escape