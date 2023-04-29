Nine Indian students commit suicide after exam results

A representational image of students taking an exam. — Reuters/File

61% students passed grade 11 exam while 72% passed grade 12.

Two others also attempted suicide.

Police, psychologists urge students from taking extreme steps.

In an upsetting incident, nine students committed suicide while two others attempted suicide in India after the results of grades 11 and 12 were announced, NDTV reported.

As many as one million students appeared for the exam; however, only 61% passed the exam in grade 11 while 72% in grade 12.

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination announced the examination results on Wednesday after which as many as nine students killed themselves within 48 hours.

According to the reports, a 17-year-old student B Tarun hailing from the Srikakulam district killed himself by jumping in front of a running train. Another student from Dandu Gopalapuram in the intermediate first year was "disheartened" after he failed most of the papers.

A 16-year-old female student, A Akhilasree, also killed herself as she was reportedly upset after failing some subjects in the first year of the intermediate. Another 17-year-old girl Anusha died by jumping into a lake while a boy in the same district killed himself by consuming pesticide.

Another teenager B Jagadeesh, who was reportedly depressed for having low marks in intermediate, died by hanging himself.

The news comes amid a rise in suicide incidents in Indian colleges. Four students studying on different campuses of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) committed suicide this year.

Following the depressing incident, police and psychologists urged the students to avoid taking such extreme steps as they have their entire lives ahead of them and can change their failures into success.

This is not the first time incidents like these have come to the fore as many students suffer from depression after securing low marks or failing in an exam.