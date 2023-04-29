 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Arfa Feroz Zake

Pak vs NZ: What happened in 2nd ODI?

Arfa Feroz Zake

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

On-field umpire Aleem Dar identified mismeasurement of the 30-yard circle after the first over was bowled in the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

A fresh pitch was prepared for the second ODI but the 30-yard circle was left unchanged.

After deciding to bowl first, Pakistan bowled the first over before Dar found out that the measurement of the 30-yard circle wasn't correct.

Before the second over, the ICC international panellist fixed the measurement of the circle by measuring it with steps. About six minutes of match time was lost in fixing the circle measurement.

It must be noted here that Pakistan won the first ODI on Thursday by five wickets, courtesy of a century by opener Fakhar Zaman, and lead the five-match series 1-0.

Earlier, the Black Caps shocked the home side by squaring a preceding five-match T20 series 2-2 despite missing eight players — including skipper Kane Williamson — due to the ongoing Indian Premier League or injury.

