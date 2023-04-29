 
entertainment
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Rosario Dawson’s letter to her younger self: ‘The world is as magical as you can wish’

Rosario Dawson pens letter to her younger self
"As a Coney Island girl, you'll forever be a mermaid at heart, navigating nurture and nature," wrote Rosario Dawson to her younger self for People’s 2023 Beautiful Issue.

The Men in Black actress reminisced about her days of youth writing, "Your favorite memories from this time will be long boardwalk walks with your grandma Mima to Luna Park, where you would breeze along together on a weird worm-shaped train on the Big Apple roller coaster”.

Rosario also talks about how the world is not fair and reassures her younger self that she can bear these hardships.

"Though your innocence will soon be shattered by the harsh inequities of this world, you will weather those hardships just like the ups and downs on that strange little ride where you learned to surrender to the journey,"

The actress, 43, continues, "As a Coney Island girl, you'll forever be a mermaid at heart, navigating nurture and nature, your transformations constantly affirming everything that excites you about the world — that it is as magical as you can wish, dream and believe."

"You will be overwhelmed many times for all of the stunning ways you get to embody this life”.

She concludes the letter to herself, "Seeing with awe, loving and playing: Those will all be your superpowers. Love, Rosario."

