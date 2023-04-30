Meghan Markle making Prince Harry look like a ‘submissive man’

Experts have just bashed Meghan Markle for showcasing Prince Harry as ‘submissive’.



Body language expert Judi James made these shocking admissions.

The observation was made during Harry and Meghan’s visit to promote global gender equality through girls' education.

There, Ms James weighed in on Prince Harry’s demeanor and shared everything with Express UK.

She started by saying, “There’s an interesting dynamic here as Harry and Meghan attend a Women’s Empowerment forum.”

“Meghan is clearly taking her lead from Harry initially as a royal and even asks if she should shake hands as well as pausing to allow him to walk into the room first.”

“But once she is launched we can see the very confident version of Meghan emerge, while Harry adopts a more tentative and submissive pose beside her.”

Before concluding Ms James admitted, “Meghan seems to be keen to learn the royal ropes here but it is clearly her event, as a champion of women’s empowerment.”