 
menu menu menu
Royals
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle making Prince Harry look like a ‘submissive man’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Experts have just bashed Meghan Markle for showcasing Prince Harry as ‘submissive’.

Body language expert Judi James made these shocking admissions.

The observation was made during Harry and Meghan’s visit to promote global gender equality through girls' education.

There, Ms James weighed in on Prince Harry’s demeanor and shared everything with Express UK.

She started by saying, “There’s an interesting dynamic here as Harry and Meghan attend a Women’s Empowerment forum.”

“Meghan is clearly taking her lead from Harry initially as a royal and even asks if she should shake hands as well as pausing to allow him to walk into the room first.”

“But once she is launched we can see the very confident version of Meghan emerge, while Harry adopts a more tentative and submissive pose beside her.”

Before concluding Ms James admitted, “Meghan seems to be keen to learn the royal ropes here but it is clearly her event, as a champion of women’s empowerment.”

More From Royals:

Meghan Markle rejected by American royalty over ‘controversial’ antics

Meghan Markle rejected by American royalty over ‘controversial’ antics
‘Old’ Meghan Markle is gone: ‘Time for a new tactic!’ video

‘Old’ Meghan Markle is gone: ‘Time for a new tactic!’
Harry plans to hurry back to Meghan before Markles interview airs

Harry plans to hurry back to Meghan before Markles interview airs

King Charles coronation security to cost £150 million

King Charles coronation security to cost £150 million

Prince Harry will leave UK within two hours of coronation ending

Prince Harry will leave UK within two hours of coronation ending

Over three million people see Kate and William's wedding anniversary photo

Over three million people see Kate and William's wedding anniversary photo

Royals accused of sucking up to tabloid after latest story on Harry and Meghan

Royals accused of sucking up to tabloid after latest story on Harry and Meghan

A first glimpse at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation robes

A first glimpse at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation robes
King Charles coronation: debut role for minority faiths, languages

King Charles coronation: debut role for minority faiths, languages
Kate Middleton, Prince William's fans react to 'next King, Queen of UK' new romantic photo

Kate Middleton, Prince William's fans react to 'next King, Queen of UK' new romantic photo
Royal family, Prince Harry decide to end feud?

Royal family, Prince Harry decide to end feud?
Piers Morgan rejects Gayle King’s claims about Meghan Markle, Harry

Piers Morgan rejects Gayle King’s claims about Meghan Markle, Harry