US claims China harassing Philippines' vessels in South China Sea

A Chinese coast guard vessel sailing past a Chinese vessel near the Philippine-occupied Thitu island in the disputed South China Sea. — AFP/File

China has been alleged by Washington of harassing and intimidating Philippines' vessels in the South China Sea sparking a warning that US would respond if there was any attack on Philippines security forces or vessels



The US has also told China to cease its "provocative" action in the South China Sea.

"We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct," said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement on Saturday.

The statement from US State Department comes just two days before President Joe Biden is set to welcome his Filipino counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Washington, DC.

Miller noted: "The United States stands with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order and reaffirms that an armed attack in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea, on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard, would invoke US mutual defence commitments."

The response was issued after a near-collision between Chinese and Philippines vessels off the Spratly Islands.

Beijing was accused Friday by the Philippines of of “aggressive tactics” of Chinese Coast Guards after an incident that occurred when Philippines Coast Guard patrol reached close to the Philippines-held Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly archipelago, — a flashpoint for previous altercations located 105 nautical miles (195km) off its coast.

The Second Thomas Shoal is hosting a few military personnel on a rusty World War Two-era US ship that was grounded in 1999 to reassert the Philippines' territorial claims.

Back in February, the Philippines said a Chinese ship had directed a "military-grade laser" at one of its resupply vessels



China claims its territorial sovereignty in the South China Sea.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry Friday, the Philippine boats had "intruded" without China's permission and regarded it a “premeditated and provocative action”.

Manila in response noted: "Routine patrols in our own waters can be neither premeditated nor provocative and will continue to conduct the patrols."

Philippine President Marcos said he will not let Beijing undermine his country’s rights in the sea and has gravitated towards the US as he is eyeing to strengthen defence cordiality with Washington.