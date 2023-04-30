Consistent earthquakes shake area near El Centro: USGS

This picture shows a crack in a home building after an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, in Garelsweerd, Groningen. — AFP/File

US Geological Survey said that a series of earthquakes jolted the South El Centro area of California Saturday having different magnitudes, however, there have been no reports of any damage, reported Fox 5.

The first earthquake of 4.1 magnitude occurred at 5:07am. It was about 6.5 miles deep, shows USGS data. The centre of it was about 2 miles from Heber, California.

After two minutes, another quake of 3.4 magnitude was reported at 5:09am in the same area but this time with a depth of 4.2 miles,

Later on, as per the USGS data, the third one with a magnitude of 3.0 took place 1 mile from Heber at 7:48am. This one was 6.3 miles deep.

At 8:05am, just after around 17 minutes, a fourth quake of 2.5 magnitudes struck 1 mile from Heber. It had a depth of 6.6 miles, according to USGS.

These quakes came in less than 24 hours after an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude shook the same area near El Centro on Friday.

On Thursday, another quake was reported in the Ocotillo Wells area in rural East County, with a magnitude of 3.1.

According to data from Los Angles Times, an average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada.