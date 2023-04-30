 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Consistent earthquakes shake area near El Centro: USGS

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

This picture shows a crack in a home building after an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, in Garelsweerd, Groningen. — AFP/File
This picture shows a crack in a home building after an earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale, in Garelsweerd, Groningen. — AFP/File

US Geological Survey said that a series of earthquakes jolted the South El Centro area of California Saturday having different magnitudes, however, there have been no reports of any damage, reported Fox 5.

The first earthquake of 4.1 magnitude occurred at 5:07am. It was about 6.5 miles deep, shows USGS data. The centre of it was about 2 miles from Heber, California.

After two minutes, another quake of 3.4 magnitude was reported at 5:09am in the same area but this time with a depth of 4.2 miles,

Later on, as per the USGS data, the third one with a magnitude of 3.0 took place 1 mile from Heber at 7:48am. This one was 6.3 miles deep.

At 8:05am, just after around 17 minutes, a fourth quake of 2.5 magnitudes struck 1 mile from Heber. It had a depth of 6.6 miles, according to USGS.

These quakes came in less than 24 hours after an earthquake of 3.0 magnitude shook the same area near El Centro on Friday.

On Thursday, another quake was reported in the Ocotillo Wells area in rural East County, with a magnitude of 3.1.

According to data from Los Angles Times, an average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada.

More From World:

Plane crash in Beverly Glen Circle kills one

Plane crash in Beverly Glen Circle kills one
US claims China harassing Philippines' vessels in South China Sea

US claims China harassing Philippines' vessels in South China Sea
Gas leak in Indian Punjab kills 11 people: official

Gas leak in Indian Punjab kills 11 people: official
After heavy rain and snow, fire season under way in California

After heavy rain and snow, fire season under way in California

Man who fathered more than 500 barred from further sperm donation

Man who fathered more than 500 barred from further sperm donation
WATCH: Seventh grader saves day after driver passes out

WATCH: Seventh grader saves day after driver passes out
Truck art exhibition showcases Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscapes in China

Truck art exhibition showcases Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscapes in China
US oil seizure prompts 'response from Iran'

US oil seizure prompts 'response from Iran'
Texas shooting leaves five dead including children

Texas shooting leaves five dead including children
Elon Musk 'extremely concerned' about freedom of speech video

Elon Musk 'extremely concerned' about freedom of speech
Did US Coast Guard find man who went missing from cruise ship?

Did US Coast Guard find man who went missing from cruise ship?
Cheney High School student dies in on-campus accident

Cheney High School student dies in on-campus accident