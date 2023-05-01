Kate Middleton shared her thoughts on being pregnant

Kate Middleton, who shares three children with husband Prince William, has shared her thoughts on being pregnant and having a newborn baby.



The Princess of Wales shared her thoughts in an interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast back in 2021.

She opened up about all things parenting including her battle with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness.

Kate Middleton suffered severe morning sickness during all three of her pregnancies.

Kate, who shares three children---Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with husband Prince William, said “I got very bad morning sickness, so I’m not the happiest of pregnant people.”

"Lots of people have it far, far worse, but it was definitely a challenge. Not just for me but also for your loved ones around you, and I think that’s the thing, being pregnant and having a newborn baby and things like that, impacts everybody in the family."