'Classless' Meghan Markle's family should be embarrassed after interview

Meghan Markle’s family should be "embarrassed" of themselves over their new interview, said PR expert.

Speaking to express.co.uk, PR expert Carla Speight dubbed the explosive interview “appalling” which will show Thomas Markle Sr, Samantha Markle and Thomas Markle Jr on Channel 7.

"The fact it’s going out on the eve of the coronation just proves how fame hungry, classless and tasteless they really are," the PR guru said.

"The Markles are the only people who should be embarrassed by this. The Royal family, Meghan and Harry have nothing to worry about,” she added.

Even though the upcoming interview is being billed as the "last documentary ever,” the expert doubts it as she said, "Of course, they’re not going away."

“They don’t appear to want to let that go any time soon,” she added.

The PR expert went on to claim that the interview will be emotionally damaging for the Duchess of Sussex while referring to the time Thomas posed for paparazzi pictures in an effort to improve his image.

"Imagine if it was your family, staging photos and milking your wedding and name for money,” she said. “That kind of damage lasts a lifetime.”

"They are milking the surname, which by all accounts is the only thing that connects them after the abysmal behaviour they’ve displayed," Speight claimed.

Branding the interview “appalling,” Speight said, "Despite knowing about their enormous invasion of privacy and how that has impacted her and Harry’s mental health.”

"It eerily mirrors what Harry believes ultimately caused his mother's death," added the expert.