Mohammad Rizwan 'not happy' batting at number 5

Pakistan's wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan addresses a press conference in Karachi, on May 1, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan's wicket-keeper-batter, Monday shared his concerns over playing at number five position in the one-day international (ODI) format.

Rizwan was sent to bat at number five during the ongoing home series against New Zealand. His batting number remained a topic of discussion despite the latter scored 96 runs in two matches so far.

Multiple former cricketers including Rashid Latif suggested Pakistan team management to play Rizwan at the number four position.

Meanwhile, Rizwan also spoke on this matter during the press conference in Karachi today ahead of the third match of the five-match series, scheduled on May 3.

"Personally, I am not happy with batting at number five. I wish to play at number four but my wish doesn't matter. The final call is of the captain and the coach and we have to accept it," he said.

"I haven't complained about it to anyone. It is not compulsory that player gets what he wants," he added.

Rizwan, while batting at number four in ODIs, has scored 742 runs at an average of 43.85 in 20 innings.

The experienced batter alongside Babar Azam often remains under massive criticism for their batting approach, especially in T20Is. The two batters are considered one of the most successful opening pairs of Pakistan in recent times.

"Salute to critics. If they think about Pakistan, it is good because constructive criticism will take our game forward," he highlighted.

"We are going to World Cup this year. The World Cup isn't for 20 players, it involves everyone including the media. International cricket is all about pressure and we are used to handling it," the cricketer said.

Pakistan team took a 2-0 lead in the ODI series after winning the first two matches in Rawalpindi. The last three ODIs will be played in Karachi on May 3, 5 and 7.