pakistan
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Indian citizen travels to Pakistan to marry love of his life

SUKKUR: Despite the hostilities between the two countries, an Indian national travelled to Pakistan and married a girl in Sukkur.

Mahendar Kumar, a resident of Bombay, India, came to Sukkur along with his family to get married to Sanjugata Kumari.

The marriage ceremony of Mahendra and Sanjugata was held at a local hall in Sukkur, which was attended by the couple’s relatives and people from the Hindu community.

Kumari along with her husband will leave for India in a few days after completion of legal formalities.

The parents of the bride said that the couple became friends on social media and decided to get married. Later, the families contacted each other via WhatsApp and finalised the wedding rituals.

Aishwar Lal Makeja, of the Mukhi Hindu Panjaat Sukkur, who attended the wedding function, said love has no borders and wished the couple a happy life.

