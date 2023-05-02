LHC orders Imran Khan to join probe in all cases by May 5

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — PTI Twitter/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to join the investigations in all the cases registered against him by Friday.



"Join the investigations by 2pm on Friday," a three-member bench of the high court ordered the PTI chief while hearing his petition against the registration of 121 cases against him.

Khan had filed the plea seeking dismissal of 121 cases registered against him, last month. However, the plea was later amended and now it only challenged the registration of these cases. The plea nominates the federation of Pakistan, the province of Punjab, Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar, and other provincial and federal authorities, as parties.

Moreover, the court also directed the Punjab government to submit a report after completing the investigations by May 8.

More to follow...