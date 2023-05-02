 
Royals
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Meghan Markle’s close friend Serena Williams is pregnant again

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s close friend Serena Williams is expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

According to reports, Serena is expecting her second child as she flaunted her baby bump at Met Gala.

Tennis legend, 41 revealed her second pregnancy as she walked the red carpet at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with her husband Alexis Ohanian on Monday.

Later, she confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram.

Sharing an adorable photo with the husband, she said, “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Serena welcomed her first child, a daughter named Alexis Olympia Jr., in 2017.

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle have remained loyal friends since their first real hang out in 2014.

Duchess of Sussex frequently supports Williams at tennis matches, while Williams threw Markle's baby shower.

Williams was also the first guest on Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," in August 2022.

