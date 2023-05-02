 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
‘Victim of plastic’: Model with 'world's biggest cheeks' shares her pre-filler look

Ukrainian model Anastasia Pokreshchuk’s pre and after surgery photos. The Mirror
A Ukrainian model who has the 'world's biggest cheeks' has recently shared a snap of how she looked before undergoing surgery.

The influencer shared a picture of herself taken before her cheek surgery, and her bone structure was a lot more subtle prior. She garnered a huge response online.

Anastasia Pokreshchuk believes she's achieved the "world's biggest cheeks" by splashing out thousands of pounds on face filler. She has also dyed her hair bright pink, had lip fillers, veneers on her teeth and has also altered her body after undergoing multiple surgeries, Daily Star reported.

When the model recently shared a snap of how she looked before, people were shocked.

Before the cosmetic work, she had naturally brown hair and wore minimal make-up.

The transformation photos garnered more than 7,100 likes on Instagram, where some people praised her new look.

"She was very pretty but now she's an enchantingly sexy goddess", an internet user added.

"I like you better now", another follower commented.

But while some are keen on Anastasia's new look, others wish she'd kept things natural.

Someone wrote: "What a beautiful girl before her surgeries.

"Nothing needed to be fixed at all, she had beautiful facial features. And now, she's a victim of plastic."

"You looked better before. Why mutilate yourself like that?", another fumed.

"Natural beauty is better", one Instagrammer commented.

She shared: "After I had the injections and saw the changes in my cheeks, I fell in love with them…"

"I understand that they look weird for other people but I don't mind."

