Sci-Tech
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Apple, Google collaborate on system to alert users of unwanted tracking devices

Wednesday May 03, 2023

Apple AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers are designed to help you find missing items like keys, phones and wallets. cnet.com
Apple and Google have proposed a new technology standard to detect and alert users when they are being tracked with Bluetooth devices such as AirTags and Tile. 

The proposed standard has the support of Samsung, Tile, and other companies. Bluetooth tracking devices, originally designed to help users locate lost items, have been used by stalkers to track their victims without their knowledge. 

The proposed standard would make it mandatory for Bluetooth tracking device makers to include detection and alert systems in their products, which would be compatible with iOS and Android mobile software. 

The proposal is a response to the growing concerns about the use of Bluetooth trackers for unwanted tracking. The AirTag sensors, which were designed to help users find lost items, have been criticised for their use as a stalking tool. 

The AirTag is a small gadget the size of a coin that can be attached to keys, wallets, backpacks, or other items. When linked to a smartphone app, it helps users locate their lost belongings in real-time. However, the device can also be used to track the person carrying the item.

The proposed standard is aimed at addressing the potential for unwanted tracking, which has become a common tactic of abuse. Erica Olsen, senior director of the Safety Net Project at the National Network to End Domestic Violence, emphasised the importance of advocates and technology companies working together to minimize opportunities for misuse. 

The proposal was welcomed by Alexandra Reeve Givens, the CEO of the Center for Democracy and Technology, who commended Apple and Google for collaborating on a solution to improve the detection of unwanted tracking devices.

The proposed standard builds upon the AirTag protections and is a critical step towards combatting unwanted tracking across iOS and Android. If adopted, Bluetooth tracking device makers would have the option of building the detection and alert capabilities into their products. The proposal has been submitted to a leading internet standards development organization for consideration.

In a joint statement, Google's VP of Android Engineering, Dave Burke, and Apple's VP of Sensing and Connectivity, Ron Huang, acknowledged that Bluetooth trackers have created tremendous user benefits but have also brought the potential for unwanted tracking, which requires industry-wide action to solve. 

The proposed standard is the first of its kind and is expected to improve user safety by providing a mechanism to detect and prevent unwanted tracking through Bluetooth devices.

