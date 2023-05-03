 
Wednesday May 03, 2023
Ben Affleck prioritizes work over wife Jennifer Lopez as she attends Met Gala solo

Ben Affleck prioritized his work over his wife Jennifer Lopez who had to make a solo appearance at this year’s Met Gala.

The Air director ditched his wife as he had “work commitments he could not get out of” as per report published by Daily Mail.

He accompanied Lopez at Met Gala 2021 right after they reconciled their romance following 2004 breakup, however, he could not make it to this year's event.

As for JLo, she dropped jaws in glamourous yet dramatic black and pink outfit at one of the biggest fashion events held in New York.

The Shotgun Wedding star returned to the star-studded fashion event after having snubbed it last year in a gorgeous black-and-pink Ralph Lauren gown.

Paying homage to late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, the diva dropped jaws in her ab-baring dress, which had a crisscross black front.

Lopez left the onlookers awestruck as she went up the stairs wearing a black veiled headpiece with her black train attached to the back.

She opted for black long gloves and matching vegan Piferi platforms and accessorized her look with sparkling 15 carats diamond studs and carried a pink satin clutch.

